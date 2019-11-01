Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Plan to Finance 'Medicare for All' - NBC New York
Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Plan to Finance 'Medicare for All'

Warren places most of the revenue burden on businesses and the wealthy. She says the $52 trillion plan over the next 10 years would cover every American without premiums or deductibles, while requiring "not one penny in middle-class tax increases"

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    AP
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., campaigns Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released a detailed plan Friday that she says would fully fund a "Medicare for All" bill that would cover every American without premiums or deductibles, while requiring "not one penny in middle-class tax increases." 

    Warren's campaign estimates her plan would keep combined public and private health spending "just under" $52 trillion over the next 10 years, in line with projections under existing law, but would require the federal government to absorb over $20 trillion in spending, NBC News reported. It seeks to use efficiency savings generated by Medicare for All to cover the uninsured at a similar total cost and add new benefits for dental, vision and long-term care. 

    “Medicare for All is about the same price as our current path — and cheaper over time,” Warren said in a Medium letter. “That means the debate isn’t really about whether the United States should pay more or less. It’s about who should pay.” 

    Warren places most of the revenue burden on businesses and the wealthy. She plans to carry over almost all existing health funding from employers and state governments, while also levying a variety of new taxes on the rich, corporations and high-earning investors — including doubling her signature wealth tax on billionaires.

    Read NBC News' Full story here.

