'Don't Be a Tough Guy': Trump's Extraordinary Letter to Erdogan - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Nasty Storm Threatens PM Commute Nightmare
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

'Don't Be a Tough Guy': Trump's Extraordinary Letter to Erdogan

"I will call you later," the letter concludes

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Don't Be a Tough Guy': Trump's Extraordinary Letter to Erdogan
    AP
    President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

    President Donald Trump wrote Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan an extraordinary letter warning him not to be "a tough guy" or "a fool" as his forces launched their attack on northern Syria, a White House official confirmed to NBC News.

    "Dear Mr. President," the Oct. 9 letter began, "Let's work out a good deal! You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will."

     

    "I will call you later," the letter concludes. It's signed, "Sincerely, Donald Trump."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us