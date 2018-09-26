President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on Sept. 26, 2018 (L) and an 18th Century painting of the U.S.'s first president George Washington (R)

On the eve of what could be make-or-break testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump held a rare solo news conference. Here are some of the top moments.

Trump: Democrats Would Have Voted Against Washington

Even the country’s first president would have been voted down by Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats opposed to Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, the president said.

“I’m relying on very fair and talented Republican senators,” Trump said. “If we brought George Washington here and we said ‘We have George Washington,’ the Democrats would vote against him, just so you understand.

“He may have had a bad past,” Trump added of Washington. “Who knows? He may have had some I think accusations made. Didn’t he have a couple things in his past? George Washington would be voted against 100 percent by Schumer and the con artists. One hundred percent, 100 percent.”

"They Weren't Laughing at Me"

“They weren’t laughing at me. They were laughing with me.”

That was Trump’s response during Thursday’s press conference when asked about the laughter his U.N. address elicited from world leaders Tuesday.

He also said it was “fake news.”

“The fake news said people laughed — they didn’t laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I’ve done. The United States is respected again,” Trump said.

The president had been highlighting U.S. gains under his watch as he opened his address to the U.N. General Assembly. He said the American economy was “booming like never before” and that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration.

His boast elicited laughter from the scores of heads of state and delegates in the audience for the speech.

Trump, who has long claimed that his predecessors’ weak leadership prompted other nations “to laugh” at the US. appeared flustered and responded, “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

Later, as he was leaving the U.N., he told reporters that he had meant to be funny.

“Oh it was great, well, that was meant to get some laughter, so it was great,” he said.

In his speech Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. is a “stronger, safer and richer country” than when he took office in January 2017. He said “we are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world.”

Trump on If He Believes the Women Who Have Accused Kavanaugh

Trump was pressed by several reporters about whether he believed the women who were making accusations against Kavanaugh. Did he think they were liars?

“I won’t get into that game,” he said, but did disparage Michael Avenatti, the lawyer of the latest woman to come forward, calling him a low life.

Trump extolled Kavanaugh’s qualifications, calling him one of the highest quality candidates he had ever met, and questioned by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, waited so long to raise the accusation from Ford. But he also said he could be convinced and asked whether there was a scenario under which he would withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, he said yes.

“If I thought he was guilty of something like this, sure,” he said.

He said it was possible the women would be convincing, though only Ford is scheduled to appear and he again questioned why no charges had been brought in the 36 years since Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when she was 15 years old.

“I hope I can watch,” he said. “I’m meeting with a lot of countries tomorrow.”

Feinstein has said that Blasey Ford initially asked for confidentiality and denied to press the matter further.

Trump on Rosenstein

Trump also made a little news regarding Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

President Donald Trump says he would "certainly prefer not" to fire Rosenstein and says he may delay a highly anticipated meeting with him.

Trump said Wednesday that Rosenstein denied making remarks attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump last year.

Trump and Rosenstein had been scheduled to meet Thursday.

Trump says he may postpone that meeting because he is focused on an extraordinary Senate committee hearing set for the same day with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.