Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, was born in Bethesda, attended Georgetown Prep and has lived nearby most of his life. News4's Meagan Fitzgerald talks with people who know Kavanaugh well. (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

New documents set to be released could reveal whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh misled Congress during his confirmation hearing for his job as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, something two Democratic senators accused him of in 2007, according to NBC News.

While under oath in 2006, Kavanaugh said he wasn’t involved in creating a terrorism detainee policy during his stint working under the Bush administration. However, a media report that later surfaced prompted two Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to claim that Kavanaugh “misled me, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the nation,” Sen. Dick Durbin wrote in a letter.

Kavanaugh’s involvement in the policy has been questioned again as soon-to-be released documents are expected to detail the nominee’s work in the Bush White House as it attempted to respond to terrorism threats after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.