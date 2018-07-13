12 Russian Intel Officers Indicted in 2016 DNC Hacking

Twelve Russian intelligence official have been indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe for allegedly hacking into the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is announcing.

In March, NBC News reported that Mueller was assembling a criminal case against the Russians who carried out the hacking and leaking of private information designed to hurt Democrats in the 2016 election. The charges were expected to rely on secret intelligence gathered by the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, NBC reported.

Rosenstein is making the announcement from the Justice Department while President Donald Trump is meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.



The Mueller probe had already resulted in the indictments of 20 people, chief among them Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, charged with tax and bank fraud, obstruction of justice and other crimes, and Michael T. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Manafort has denied the accusations and is in jail awaiting the start of his trial later this month.

In addition to Flynn, four others have pleaded guilty: George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser; Richard Pinedo, who sold bank account numbers to Russians; Rick Gates, a former campaign adviser; and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer.

Other indicted: 13 Russian nationals accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant associate of Manafort's.