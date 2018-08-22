Democratic lawmakers argued Wednesday that the president's implication in admitted crimes should result in confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh being pushed back, NBC News reported.
Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii went as far as to cancel a meeting with Kavanaugh, saying, "I choose not to extend courtesy to this president who is an unindicted co-conspirator."
Michael Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty in New York to several crimes, saying he made hush-money payments that violated campaign finance law at President Donald Trump's direction.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was among those calling for a delay in the hearings. Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the impact of Cohen pleading guilty and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's conviction.