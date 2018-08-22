Two members of President Donald Trump's inner circle are now facing federal prison time, a blow to the current administration. Moreover, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen would not take a presidential pardon if it was offered, according to his attorney. (Published 6 hours ago)

Democratic lawmakers argued Wednesday that the president's implication in admitted crimes should result in confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh being pushed back, NBC News reported.

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii went as far as to cancel a meeting with Kavanaugh, saying, "I choose not to extend courtesy to this president who is an unindicted co-conspirator."

Michael Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty in New York to several crimes, saying he made hush-money payments that violated campaign finance law at President Donald Trump's direction.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was among those calling for a delay in the hearings. Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the impact of Cohen pleading guilty and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's conviction.

Senate Readies Over Supreme Court Confirmation Fight