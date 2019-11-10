Democrats Push Back on GOP Efforts to Have Whistleblower, Hunter Biden Testify

Democrats on Sunday pushed back on Republican requests for testimony from the whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, NBC News reports.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, requested the whistleblower, the younger Biden and his business partner Devon Archer testify before House investigators in a letter Saturday to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's chairman. Later Saturday, Schiff poured cold water on that request, saying the impeachment probe would not serve "to carry out the same sham investigations into the Bidens or debunked conspiracies about 2016 U.S. election interference" Trump asked Ukraine to conduct.

The whistleblower alleged that Trump in a July phone call tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe the Biden family and conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election. Much of what the whistleblower alleged, based on second-hand information, has since been backed up by witness testimony as well as a White House summary of the call. But Trump and his allies have sought to unmask the whistleblower, a CIA employee detailed to the White House, since his complaint was made public.

Through his legal team, the whistleblower has offered to provide written answers to the impeachment investigation.

