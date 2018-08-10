50 Dem Candidates Say They Would Oppose Pelosi for House Speaker - NBC New York
50 Dem Candidates Say They Would Oppose Pelosi for House Speaker

Pelosi's office said she hasn't asked anyone to back her for speaker should Democrats win the House back in November

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Wong/Getty Images, File
    This July 16, 2018, file photo shows House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speak during a discussion at The Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington, D.C.

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces a battle to stay leader of the Democratic party even as it fights to retake control of Congress, NBC News reported.

    Forty-one Democratic congressional nominees and nine sitting lawmakers say they won't support the Californian for House speaker, according to an NBC News survey of candidates and their public statements.

    Thirty-four more nominees are on the record as being neither for nor against Pelosi, a former House Speaker and the party's leader in Congress since 2003.

    Pelosi's office said she hasn't asked anyone to back her for speaker should Democrats win the House back in November, and she's focused on winning.

