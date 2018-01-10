Some Democratic House members are planning to invite victims of sexual assault to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later this month to highlight the issue, according to an aide to a lawmaker who has been a prominent voice on sexual misconduct.

"Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests," the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women's Working Group in the House, told NBC News.

Party leaders generally don't dictate who rank-and-file members can invite with the one guest ticket each lawmaker is given. And there's still some uncertainty within Democratic ranks over where to draw the line between addressing sexual misconduct and turning the topic into a partisan political war.