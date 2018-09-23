Democrats Hold the Advantage in November's Elections: Poll - NBC New York
Democrats Hold the Advantage in November's Elections: Poll

Still, the same poll shows that Republican enthusiasm about the upcoming election has increased

Published 2 hours ago

    AP Photo/Steve Karnowski
    A "Vote Here" sign marks the entrance on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, to an early voting station in downtown Minneapolis for Friday's opening of early voting in Minnesota.

    Six weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats hold a 12-point lead in congressional preference among registered voters, with nearly six-in-ten saying they’d like to see significant change in the direction President Donald Trump has been leading the country, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    The results suggest a political environment where Democrats have the clear advantage in their pursuit to win back control of Congress in November.

    One pollster said that Americans are "trying to send the signal that they’re not satisfied." Another said they are trying to show "they want to shake up the status quo."

    Still, the same poll shows that Republican enthusiasm about the upcoming election has increased, drawing nearly even with Democrats; that GOP attacks on immigration and Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi are potent in individual races; and that nearly 70 percent of voters are satisfied with the economy.

