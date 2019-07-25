Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google Over Suspension of Ad Account - NBC New York
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google Over Suspension of Ad Account

The lawsuit adds to a chorus of bipartisan complaints against Google over the power it has accumulated

By David Ingram

Published 2 hours ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum on July 17, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, one of the Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for president in 2020, sued Google on Thursday for suspending her advertising account, NBC News reported

    The lawsuit adds to a chorus of bipartisan complaints against Google and other tech companies over the power they’ve accumulated as censors and gatekeepers in areas such as politics, advertising and free speech.

    Lawyers for Gabbard, D-Hawaii, filed the suit in federal district court in Los Angeles. 

    According to the suit, Google suspended Gabbard’s advertising account without warning June 28, hours after the end of a Democratic presidential primary debate in which she participated. She alleges that Google gave conflicting and false reasons for the suspension before reinstating the account hours later.

