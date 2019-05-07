Bill de Blasio Remains Undecided on Presidential Run, Insists it's Not Related to Alleged Administration Scandals - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bill de Blasio Remains Undecided on Presidential Run, Insists it's Not Related to Alleged Administration Scandals

The mayor says he has not made a decision on if he will join the crowded field of Democratic candidates, denying reports he would announce on Wednesday

By Melissa Russo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYC Mayor Won't Announce 2020 Run This Week

    Mayor Bill de Blasio says he won't make an announcement regarding a possible 2020 presidential run this week. Melissa Russo reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • De Blasio says he has still not yet made a decision on whether or not he will run for president, saying he will decide by the end of May

    • The mayor again shot down reports he would announce this week, as some said he would announce on his 58th birthday on Wednesday

    • The delayed decision is not related to renewed concerns regarding conflicts of interest within his administration, he said

    Those waiting to see if Bill de Blasio will join the already crowded field of Democratic contenders for the White House in 2020 will have to wait a little longer.

    The mayor insisted Tuesday afternoon that the reason he has not made a decision is not related to the renewed concerns regarding conflicts of interest and an alleged pay-to-play culture within his administration.

    “All these things were looked at, and I actually think when a bunch of people look at something and come back with nothing, it makes the case pretty damn clear,” de Blasio said.

    The mayor said last week he would make a decision on running by the end of the month. Some believed he would jump into the race on Wednesday, his 58th birthday, but de Blasio shot down those reports Monday night and echoed the sentiment on Tuesday.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Meg Kinnard/AP, File

    “All I said was the month of May, we never said a specific day,” the mayor said. “We cannot make an announcement until we make a decision.”

    While de Blasio weighs his options, New Yorkers — including some of his own former advisers — aren’t so sure now is the right time for a President de Blasio.

    “We have enough candidates, we’re good,” said one city resident, while another man stated he had mixed feelings because he wants the mayor to “get New York right first.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us