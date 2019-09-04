The mayor's main message on the campaign trail so far has been two-pronged: He'll confront Trump and fight for working people. NBC 4 New York's Melissa Russo reports from Iowa.

De Blasio Responds to Trump's Insult on Way to Iowa

What to Know New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said if he does not qualify for the October Democratic debate he will re-evaluate his presidential run

He said he’s disappointed to have not made the September Democratic debate; The deadline for the October debate is Oct 1

De Blasio's comment is a a notable shift since in the past he has said he would continue the race regardless of debates

De Blasio officially announced he was running for president in May as a Democrat, defying deep voter opposition at home to enter the crowded field with an unabashed message of progressivism.

De Blasio launched a campaign website and made the announcement in a three-minute campaign video titled "Working People First."

"There's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands," De Blasio says in the video, which touts his accomplishments bringing universal pre-K, paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage to the city. "I'm running for president because it's time we put working people first."

De Blasio refered to President Donald Trump as a "bully" and said he must be stopped.

Since the announcement of his presidential run, de Blasio has faced bouts of controversy, including during the August Democratic debate in Detroit on Aug. 1, where he was heckled over his handling of police officers in the Eric Garner case.