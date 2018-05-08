Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Got $500K From Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg - NBC New York
Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Got $500K From Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

    Mary Altaffer/AP
    Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

    Stormy Daniels' attorney claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen received $500,000 from a company controlled by a Russian oligarch, deposited into an account for a company also used to pay off the adult film actress, NBC News reported.

    Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, also detailed other transactions he said were suspicious, including deposits from drug giant Novartis, the state-run Korea Aerospace Industries, and AT&T — which confirmed it paid Cohen's company for "insights" into the Trump administration.

    If true, Avenatti's claims, made in a dossier posted to Twitter, could add a new dimension to the federal investigation into Cohen. NBC News has reviewed financial documents that appear to support Avenatti’s account of the transactions.

