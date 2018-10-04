A man from Washington, D.C., has been accused of posting senators' private information on Wikipedia.

Jackson A. Cosko, 27, faces a slew of federal charges including making public restricted personal information, making threats in interstate commerce, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft and obstruction of justice/witness tampering, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He also faces D.C. charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful entry.

Cosko most recently worked for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and he worked for Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., according to the LegiStorm congressional directory.

The attorney's office said Cosko is set to appear in court on Thursday and he is in police custody.

The Washington Post reports a U.S. official said Cosko's arrest was connected to the posting of several senators' home addresses and phone numbers on Wikipedia during the hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.