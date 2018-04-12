Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a 47-point lead over actor and activist Cynthia Nixon heading into the coming Democratic primary, though the gap narrows substantially among the most enthusiastic vorters, according to a new NBC 4 New York / Marist Poll.
Cuomo leads Nixon 68-21 among registered New York state voters, per the poll released Thursday. Among voters who consider themselves "highly enthusiastic" to participate in the primary, Cuomo holds a 60-32 lead.
(In 2014, he defeated primary opponent Zephyr Teachout 62 percent to 34 percent.)
"The Nixon candidacy becomes a problem for Cuomo if and by how much she surpasses Teachout’s support four years ago," Lee Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement.
Despite his public battles with Mayor Bill de Blasio over the subway and other matters, a majority of New York City voters still think Cuomo should be re-elected, but a majority of upstate and suburban voters say it's time for someone else.
The phone survey of 697 registered voters was conducted April 3-9 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.