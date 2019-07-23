FILE - The compound of the U.S. embassy stands in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 29, 2017.

A group of U.S. government workers possibly exposed to unexplained phenomena in Cuba have less white matter in their brains and less connectivity in the areas that control vision and hearing than similar healthy people, doctors have found.

The findings from University of Pennsylvania researchers are the most specific to date about the neurological condition of the U.S. diplomats, spies and their families who reported strange sounds and sensations while serving in Havana between 2016 and 2018.

Yet while doctors found "significant differences" in their brains compared to a control group, they couldn't say whether they were caused by whatever may have happened in Cuba, nor whether those differences account for the Americans' symptoms, NBC News reported.

