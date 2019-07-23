Doctors Find Differences in Brains of US Diplomats Who Alleged Mystery Attacks in Cuba - NBC New York
Doctors Find Differences in Brains of US Diplomats Who Alleged Mystery Attacks in Cuba

Published 54 minutes ago

    Desmond Boylan/AP (File)
    FILE - The compound of the U.S. embassy stands in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 29, 2017.

    A group of U.S. government workers possibly exposed to unexplained phenomena in Cuba have less white matter in their brains and less connectivity in the areas that control vision and hearing than similar healthy people, doctors have found.

    The findings from University of Pennsylvania researchers are the most specific to date about the neurological condition of the U.S. diplomats, spies and their families who reported strange sounds and sensations while serving in Havana between 2016 and 2018.

    Yet while doctors found "significant differences" in their brains compared to a control group, they couldn't say whether they were caused by whatever may have happened in Cuba, nor whether those differences account for the Americans' symptoms, NBC News reported.

    The Sound Heard By Americans in Cuba AttacksThe Sound Heard By Americans in Cuba Attacks

    The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

    The recording published Thursday is one of many taken in Cuba since of sounds associated with attacks that started last year.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017)

