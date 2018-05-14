FILE - Then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski arrives before Trump delivers a speech about his vision for foreign policy at the Mayflower Hotel, April 27, 2016, in Washington, D.C.

Corey Lewandowski, fired in 2016 from the Trump presidential campaign, is going to work for Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee, NBC News reported.

The Pence team’s decision to bring in Lewandowski comes against the backdrop of a New York Times story that reported on tension between the president's team and the vice president's political aides over the emergence of Pence as a political force in his own right.

Though it was Trump himself who asked Lewandowski to sign up with the vice president's team, according to a Republican source familiar with the decision. Lewandowski's arrival sends a signal that, while Trump and Pence are aligned, Trump is the boss, said a Republican donor who had been informed of Lewandowski's plans.

Since his departure from Trump’s campaign team, Lewandowski has remained close with Trump and appeared with the president at a political rally in the Detroit suburbs last month.