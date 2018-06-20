Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Under Fire for 'Wah Wah' Comment About Girl With Down Syndrome - NBC New York
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski Under Fire for 'Wah Wah' Comment About Girl With Down Syndrome

The former Donald Trump campaign manager has faced backlash for the apparent sarcasm

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy

    • A panelist mentioned a story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome separated from her family, and Lewandowski said, "Wah wah"

    • The former Donald Trump campaign manager has since faced backlash for the apparent sarcasm

    A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."

    Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.

    Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

    When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."

    Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."

