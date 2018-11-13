Cable Rivals Call for Justice Dept. to Investigate Comcast - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Cable Rivals Call for Justice Dept. to Investigate Comcast

The American Cable Association's letter caught the attention of President Donald Trump

Published 2 hours ago

    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Comcast, FIle
    This Aug. 18, 2015, file photo shows the Comcast logo at the company's offices in Philadelphia.

    A cable industry trade group is asking the Justice Department to scrutinize alleged antitrust practices at Comcast, NBC News reported.

    The American Cable Association, which represents small and mid-sized cable companies, on Monday sent a letter to the department suggesting that Comcast has concentrated power by being the largest U.S. cable TV provider as well as owning a broadcast network, local TV stations, regional sports networks and cable channels.

    Comcast said the allegations are with out merit. The company owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of this station and NBC News.

    The letter caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted a comment about it made by a Fox Business Network correspondent.

