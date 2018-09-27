During the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, Christine Blasey Ford told Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., that Kavanaugh's and his friend Mark Judge's laughter during her alleged assaulted, remains her clearest memory of that moment. (Published Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018)

What to Know Christine Blasey Ford testified for about four hours, spoke carefully, deliberately and occasionally scientifically

Brett Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations from Ford and other women



The media storm surrounding the sexual assault allegations by Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination process has become a spectacle with 24/7 news coverage. To some survivors of sexual assault and victims of abuse, the hearings and testimony may trigger trauma.

“People who have been sexually traumatized will try to avoid anything that will be a trigger to the trauma. This is something that’s pretty hard to avoid. It’s not like you cannot elect to go to this ‘movie.’ It’s on the internet. It’s on the television. It’s on 24/7,” said John E. Jannes, PhD., associate executive director of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

“This is about a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl 36 years ago and this may stimulate conversations between parents and their adolescents…and that is a good thing. Adolescent girls who are empowered and adolescent boys who are mindful how they behave.”

Sexual assault is a topic that remains taboo, but it's also not uncommon.

Every 98 seconds, another person experiences sexual assault, according to Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization that oversees the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

RAINN spokeswoman Sara McGovern said the National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 147% increase above normal volume on the day of the Kavanaugh and Ford testimony.

RAINN tweeted the organization also experienced unprecedented wait times for its online chat.

“We are angry about the things that have happened to us. We’re angry that it happens to other people. We’re angry that, for a long time, we weren’t able to talk about it,” sexual assault survivor Aminatou Sow told The New York Times earlier this week.

Vow went on to say the way the news media reports about sexual violence can often cause harm.

After 35 years of experience treating victims of sexual trauma, Jannes said Ford’s testimony and courage to come forward may have a positive impact and helps victims.

“Both young men and young women who have had experiences that meet the definition of sexual trauma and who were afraid to report may now be empowered to report it,” said Jannes.

The nation is watching closely following Ford's testimony in which she alleged with “100 percent” certainty that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while in high school. The historic hearing is a rare occurrence, and pre-dated only by Anita Hill’s testimony in 1991 when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual assault. Ford was described as “credible” by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Both Ford and Kavanaugh were questioned by senators and Rachel Mitchell, a former sex crimes prosecutor from Maricopa County, Arizona.

Ford specifically accused Kavanaugh, a current judge on the United States Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, of sexual violence at a party in the 1980s. Since Ford surfaced her allegation on July 30, three more women have come forward to also allege sexual assault by Kavanaugh.

Some Democrats have called for an FBI investigation into the allegations noting that Kavanaugh’s nomination process should be delayed, while Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) has rebuked the request for an investigation as politically motivated and put his full support behind Kavanaugh.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke sat behind Ford during her testimony and tweeted: “These men are wholly uninterested and unmoved by this woman’s words...Dr. Ford has to talk about the worst trauma of her life in front of them. This is the reality of being survivor of sexual assault in this country. #WeBelieveDrFord #WeBelieveSurvivors #metooMVMT”

The #MeToo movement has been at the forefront of the nation’s conscious following allegations of sexual violence by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.

Just this week, entertainer Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault.

“More than 60 women have self-identified as sexual assault victims of Bill Cosby,” wrote sex assault survivor Andrea Constand in a victim impact statement made public ahead of Cosby’s sentencing.

“When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities. Now, almost 15 years later, I'm a middle-aged woman who's been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward.”

During his emotional and at times tearful testimony, Kavanaugh, who was described as angry, called the events surrounding his nomination a “national disgrace” and a “media circus.”

But it was during Kavanaugh’s testimony that strong reactions were seen on social media regarding the definition of sex assault after he stated he never had sex in high school.

“Sexual assault isn’t about sex, it’s about power,” tweeted Nick Murrow, of the Human Rights Campaign southern states.

Sex assault resources are available at the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. Since it was first created in 1994, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has helped more than two million people, according to its website.