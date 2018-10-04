Tension Rises on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh Vote Approaches

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as she is met by cameras and reporters asking about embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Collins was arriving to chair the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

Tensions on Capitol Hill are rising as senators prepare for a vote on embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, NBC News reported.

Multiple senators, including Sen. Susan Collins, who was helped back to her office by Capitol Police after a committee hearing on Wednesday, have been spotted with police escorts in recent days. Hallways have been briefly closed off, even to media, and Collins was driven away from the Hill in a Capitol Police car last Friday.

Collins, a Republican senator from Maine, has become a target of anti-Kavanaugh protestors, as she has not said publicly how she plans to vote on Kavanaugh. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. also have not said how they will vote.

Though the large-scale demonstrations from last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford have dissipated, some protesters are still making themselves heard.

