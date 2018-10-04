Tension Rises on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh Vote Approaches - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Tension Rises on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh Vote Approaches

Though the large-scale demonstrations from last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing have dissipated, some protesters are still making themselves heard

Published at 2:58 AM EDT on Oct 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tension Rises on Capitol Hill as Kavanaugh Vote Approaches
    J. Scott Applewhite/AP
    Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as she is met by cameras and reporters asking about embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Collins was arriving to chair the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

    Tensions on Capitol Hill are rising as senators prepare for a vote on embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, NBC News reported

    Multiple senators, including Sen. Susan Collins, who was helped back to her office by Capitol Police after a committee hearing on Wednesday, have been spotted with police escorts in recent days. Hallways have been briefly closed off, even to media, and Collins was driven away from the Hill in a Capitol Police car last Friday.

    Collins, a Republican senator from Maine, has become a target of anti-Kavanaugh protestors, as she has not said publicly how she plans to vote on Kavanaugh. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. also have not said how they will vote. 

    Though the large-scale demonstrations from last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford have dissipated, some protesters are still making themselves heard.

    Sanders Says Trump Was 'Stating the Facts’

    [NATL] Sanders Says Trump Was 'Stating the Facts’

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was just stating the facts regarding the Kavanaugh investigation at a rally Tuesday night.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us