Can You Pass an American Citizenship Test?

It's now up to the Supreme Court whether the upcoming census will ask about citizenship. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

A contentious question is gripping the nation: Should everyone living in the United States be asked to disclose their citizenship status?

The Trump administration wants to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census, an idea that has Conservative and Liberal Supreme Court justices split. Conservative justices are generally in favor of asking the question, while liberal justices say it could dissuade millions of Hispanics and immigrants from even responding. That, in turn, could lead to an inaccurate accounting of the U.S. population.

With a question about American citizenship at the forefront of public discourse, try your hand at completing a sample citizenship test below. Keep in mind: There are 100 questions in total on the study guide, which is compiled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those seeking American citizenship are typically asked anywhere up to 10 questions covering history, government and geography. The questions are asked verbally and the applicant must answer six of 10 correctly in order to pass.

Here are 10 sample questions from the test in a multiple-choice format.