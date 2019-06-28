California to Become First State to Ban Discrimination Against Natural Hair - NBC New York
California to Become First State to Ban Discrimination Against Natural Hair

Advocates for such protections argue that unequal treatment for black citizens who wear natural, chemical-free hairstyles has extended out of the workplace and into schools

Published 14 minutes ago

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images
    In this September 27, 2002, file photo, barber June Morris speaks with a customer as he cuts hair at Level's Barbershop in Harlem, New York.

    California's state assembly voted 69-0 to pass a bill Thursday that includes hair texture and hairstyles under its equal rights protections, becoming the first state to ban discrimination against natural hair. The bill now goes to the desk of California Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed into law, NBC News reports.

    The bill, which the Senate approved in April, updates the state's anti-discrimination law so that the term "race" includes "traits historically associated with race." Legislators acknowledged in the measure's text that society has subjected certain features equated with “blackness” to unequal treatment.

    "Workplace dress code and grooming policies that prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals as these policies are more likely to deter Black applicants and burden or punish Black employees than any other group," the bill's text stated.

    California's new measure is the first statewide ban on natural hair discrimination in the country. The New York City Commission on Human Rights passed similar protections in February, classifying restrictions on natural hair in workplaces, schools and public places as racial discrimination.

