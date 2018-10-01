Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh holds up a small copy of the U.S. Constitution while answering questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School, according to Harvard University's newspaper.

The Harvard Crimson reported Monday that Catherine Claypoole, an associate dean representing the law school's curriculum committee, sent an email to students Thursday evening letting them know Kavanaugh would not be back this winter to teach a class.

"Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered," Claypoole wrote, according to the Crimson.

Hundreds of Harvard Law students walked out of class last Monday in protest of the possibility that Kavanaugh might return.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexual assault, testified before the Senate Thursday. Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake pushed for an FBI investigation, which is underway.