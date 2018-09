A Supreme Court seat is on the line as both Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify on a sexual assault that Ford claims happened when they were in high school, and which Kavanaugh denies. The two are appearing at a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Kavanaugh also faces sexual misconduct accusations from Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick and an anonymous accuser.