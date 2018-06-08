Boris Johnson Suggests U.K. Needs to Act Like Trump on Brexit - NBC New York
Boris Johnson Suggests U.K. Needs to Act Like Trump on Brexit

Boris Johnson reportedly said he had “become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness"

Published 2 hours ago

    Jack Taylor/Getty Images
    This June 5, 2018, photo shows Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London, England.

    Britain's foreign secretary suggested a Trump-style approach might achieve more in Brexit talks than what the U.K. government is currently doing, according to an audio recording obtained by BuzzFeed News.

    As NBC News reported, Boris Johnson warned a private dinner of supporters of his Conservative party in London on Wednesday night that negotiations with Brussels were heading toward a “meltdown,” according to the leaked audio. He said Brexit supporters risked getting a far worse deal than they had expected.

    The foreign secretary reportedly said he had become “increasingly admiring of Donald Trump,” adding that he had “become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness.”

    “Imagine Trump doing Brexit,” BuzzFeed quoted Johnson as saying. “There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It’s a very, very good thought.”

