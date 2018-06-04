Former President Bill Clinton says he would not have approached how he dealt with the Monica Lewinsky scandal differently, even in light of the #MeToo movement, he told NBC News' Craig Melvin in an interview that aired Monday.

He also acknowledged that he's never apologized privately to the former White House intern in the 20 years since their relationship led to his impeachment, though he noted he apologized to her publicly.

"I don't think it would be an issue," the ex-president said when Melvin asked if he would have "approached the accusations differently" if he were president today.

Clinton said he stands by his decision to fight impeachment rather than resign: "I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution."

Lewinsky recently spoke out about the #MeToo movement and how the scandal affected her.

