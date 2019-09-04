This April 5, 2018, file photo shows a sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. U.S. intelligence and federal law enforcement officials met Wednesday with top tech companies to discuss coordinating and planning for potential interference in the 2020 election.

U.S. intelligence and federal law enforcement officials met Wednesday with top tech companies to discuss coordinating and planning for potential interference in the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the meeting, NBC News reports.

The meeting included officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft, these people said. The meeting is being held at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The meeting comes five months before the first 2020 votes are cast in the Democratic primary and 14 months before the November election.

The government agencies and companies are expected at 7 p.m. ET to release statements and more details about the meeting, the people familiar with it said.

DNI, FBI and DHS did not respond to requests for comment.