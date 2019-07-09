Biden Made Nearly $16 Million in Two Years After Leaving White House, Tax Returns Show - NBC New York
Biden Made Nearly $16 Million in Two Years After Leaving White House, Tax Returns Show

Biden has now released two decades worth of his tax returns

Published 12 minutes ago

    Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during the National Education Association (NEA) #StrongPublicSchools Presidential Forum in Houston on Friday, July 5, 2019.

    Joe Biden, who long described himself as one of the poorest members of the U.S. Senate and built his political persona on his middle-class roots, became a multi-millionaire after leaving the White House, according to new tax filings and a financial disclosure released by his campaign Tuesday.

    The former vice president and his wife reported an income of more than $11 million in 2017 and $4.5 million in 2018, mostly from their respective book deals. Other income included the couple's salaries as professors — Joe Biden through his new affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania and Jill Biden from her continued employment as a community college professor in Virginia, NBC News reports.

    Biden also collected tens of thousands of dollars in speaking fees, some at events promoting his 2017 autobiography but also for at least a dozen non-book tour events, ranging from as little as $25,000 to $190,000 for one lecture at Drew University. The Bidens continued to collect rental income from a cottage house on the grounds of their home in Delaware.

    The Bidens reported paying more than $3.7 million in federal income taxes in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2018. They gave more than $1 million and $275,000 to charity in those years, respectively.

