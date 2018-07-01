In the wake of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's surprising Democratic Primary win in New York's 14th congressional district, much of the talk this political week has centered on the rising power of the party's liberal wing. But a look at the House primary results from the first half of 2018, shows a more complicated picture, NBC News reported.

The group Our Revolution, a progressive political organization that rose out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, has endorsed candidates in 33 of the House Democratic primaries held so far this year. And overall, their candidates have won in 14 of those races, including this week's big victory in NY-14.

That works out to winning 42 percent of their races held thus far. And while anyone would rather be above .500 than below it, winning 42 percent of the time isn't bad for a nascent political group.

Only one of those 14 congressional primary wins has come in a district that is currently labeled as a battleground, by the Cook Political Report - New York's 24th district, which is currently rated "likely Republican."