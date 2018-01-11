 ) Bannon to Testify Before House Intelligence Committee Next Week - NBC New York
Bannon to Testify Before House Intelligence Committee Next Week

Bannon left his post at the White House in August

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Scott Olson/Getty, Alex Wong/Getty
    President Donald Trump (L) and Steve Bannon (R)

    Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former top adviser, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee next week, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

    Bannon is scheduled to testify in closed session on Tuesday. He has hired Washington lawyer Bill Burck, from the firm Quinn Emanuel, to represent him before the committee. 

    The committee is probing possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

    Bannon, who left his post at the White House in August, confirmed this week that he is leaving his post at the conservative website Breitbart News.

    Steve Bannon has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News Network. The move comes days after President Donald Trump lashed out at Bannon for comments made in Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)
