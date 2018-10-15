Police: Suspicious Letter Sent to Sen. Susan Collins' Home

Police are investigating after a suspicious letter was sent to the Maine home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Police are investigating after a suspicious letter was sent to the Maine home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Bangor police said officers responded to Collins' West Broadway home just before 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to the home.

Firefighters and a local hazardous materials crew also responded to the scene, according to police.

Although no other details about the nature of the suspicious letter were immediately released, authorities in Bangor reassured residents that there was no information to indicate a public danger.

WCSH reports that Collins' husband was home at the time when the letter was received, and that Collins is heading to Bangor from Washington, DC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Collins became the target of partisan ire after the moderate Republican voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month following sexual misconduct allegations.

Stay with us as this story develops.