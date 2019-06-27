Security Breach on First Night of Democratic Debate in Miami

Austin Ogg, 30, of California, faces a charge of trespassing after he gained access into the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami without credentials and walked onto the stage minutes before the first Democratic debate, police said.

Austin Ogg, of Lockeford, California, was not credentialed and first attempted to get into the building before he was questioned and given a warning from a witness, Miami police said in an arrest report.

Ogg was able to get into the center later after telling a security guard that he had to use the restroom, police said. He stayed inside the restroom for about an hour and then made his way to the auditorium when the candidates were onstage before the debate started.

Police said Ogg attempted to speak while onstage but was quickly removed by security.

Ogg, 30, faces a charge of trespassing and was booked into jail on $500, online records show.