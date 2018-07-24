Attorney General Sessions Chuckles at 'Lock Her Up' Chant - NBC New York
Attorney General Sessions Chuckles at 'Lock Her Up' Chant

"I heard that a long time over the last campaign," Sessions said

Published 2 hours ago

    Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions chuckled and repeated the phrase "lock her up" Tuesday after high school students at a conservative conference in Washington chanted the 2016 Trump campaign's anti-Hillary Clinton mantra.

    Sessions, the nation's top law enforcement official, was praising attendees at Turning Point USA's High School Leadership Summit for fighting for conservative values when the chants broke out, NBC News reported.

    "Lock her up," Sessions said in response with a laugh. "I heard that a long time over the last campaign."

