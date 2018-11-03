Immigration Detainees Dropped on Streets With Nowhere To Go

ICE said the new protocol is a result of the influx of immigrants. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Several local churches say they are being overwhelmed with the influx of asylum-seeking immigrant being dropped off on the streets with nowhere to go.

These churches' hospitality toward immigrants are needed more than ever as Immigration and Customs Enforcement releases detained families without any plans on where these asylum seekers should go or how they should get there.

"There has been a definite uptake in the number of people that are needing assistance right now," Episcopal Dioceses of San Diego spokeswoman Hannah Wilder said. "My understanding is that ICE is dropping people off without any place to go without any food or money."

One of the drop-off areas used by ICE is in the East Village, about 1 1/2 block away from the San Diego Bus Station where the Greyhound buses arrive and depart.

A lot of the immigrants end up trying to buy a ticket to get to wherever their family is around the U.S.

"We know that people are being dropped off and we are going to meet them where they are and taking them to shelters and providing for their needs," Wilder said.

The Episcopal Dioceses has assigned 10 of their churches as shelters. It is receiving an average of 50 people per day at each of the 10 locations. For safety reasons, Wilder is not releasing their locations.

In a statement to NBC 7, ICE said on Oct. 23 it started to cut back on post-release procedures for apprehended families, meaning there is no post-release plan.

ICE said this new protocol is a result of a large number of intakes and asylum requests the agency's been receiving.

"You're scared they have been through hell," Wilder said. "Frankly, they are. They start to shake when you come near them. They're so frightened."

A man working near the East Village drop-off point said he's seen people get dropped off daily for the past four days.

The migrants don't speak any English and on several occasions, he's lent them his cell phone to contact families in the U.S.

The Episcopal Dioceses said it is in desperate need of toiletry and cash donations. Donations may be dropped off at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in UTC area, 4321 Eastgate Mall.