Miami Venue Revealed for First 2020 Democratic Pres. Debates

The first debates of the 2020 election cycle will be in South Florida – and now, we know exactly where the Democratic Party will be holding their two-day event.
NBC News, who will be broadcasting the events on June 26th and 27th along with cable partner MSNBC and Spanish language network Telemundo, reported Friday morning the event will take place inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts located in Miami.
The event will air live each night across the three networks from 9 to 11 p.m. inside of the downtown complex that opened in 2006.
A maximum of 10 candidates each night will appear under the requirement that they have had at least one percent support in three polls or have collected 65,000 online donations.
According to NBC News, 18 candidates have met those qualifications as of Friday while several other benchmarks will be put in place should the total number of qualifying candidates exceed 20, according to the article.
Ticket information for the general public will be released at a later date.
