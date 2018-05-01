The reported list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump underscores the magnitude of the Russia probe, a story that’s been reported in bits and pieces over the last 17 months, NBC News' First Read team says.

The questions combine all of the different strands of the potential story, from hacking to contacts with Russians and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

They’re a reminder that the obstruction angle — regarding Comey and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — might be the smallest part of the investigation.

If Mueller is asking these questions, the possibility exists that he already knows the answers.

Trump Confident a Summit With North Korea Will Happen

President Trump says he's confident a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will happen, and he's interested in having it at the demilitarized zone. Mr. Trump told reporters during a news conference with Nigeria's president that having a summit at the site where Kim and and South Korea's president met last week is intriguing to him.




