Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh smile during a meeting at her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

The campaign of pressure on Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to oppose the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has escalated to include vulgar phone calls, shipments of wire hangers sent to her office and a questionable, high-dollar fundraising drive against her that her office likens to extortion.

As a potential GOP swing vote, Collins has been at the center of attention for both parties since President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh's nomination in July, NBC News reported.

Now, with the Senate Judiciary hearings over and the nomination about to proceed to the full Senate, progressive activists are increasing the pressure, concerned that Kavanaugh would undo abortion rights and roll back health care protections.