President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York.

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters for about 80 minutes during a news conference on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting on Wednesday, offering extended comments on a variety of topics.

He spoke about his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, foreign affairs and the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, among other things.

Here are 8 things he said that were misleading, or that the president got wrong, according to NBC News.

1. Asked if he rejected a one-on-one meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said, "Yeah, I did." A press representative for the Canadian prime minister told NBC News in an email that no such meeting was requested.

‘Con Job’: Trump Speaks on Kavanaugh Accusations