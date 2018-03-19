5 Ways Trump's Tweet on Mueller Stretched the Truth

President Donald Trump made his most direct — and explicit — criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in a tweet this weekend that contained at least five inaccuracies or distortions, NBC News reported.

Trump wrote: “The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

In fact, the probe started after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and Mueller was appointed as special counsel by the No. 2 official in Trump’s Justice Department.

The Mueller probe has since charged 19 different individuals with crimes.

FBI Deputy Director Fired Two Days Before Retirement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was a regular target of President Donald Trump's anger and criticism. (Published Saturday, March 17, 2018)

Although Trump says there was “no collusion,” Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have concluded they "found no evidence of it." Democrats on the panel disagree.

Both Democrats and Republicans have said the original inquiry began with George Papadopoulos’ conversation with an Australian diplomat about Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton, not with information from the Steele dossier.

Finally, the FISA court order to begin surveillance on Carter Page took place after Page left the campaign.