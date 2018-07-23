'Handmaid's Tale' Demonstrators Protest Pence in Philly

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Philadelphia on Monday for two events and his visit prompted a unique protest. Women dressed up as characters from the hit Hulu show "The Handmaid's Tale" protested Pence in Center City to draw parallels between the show and the Trump administration's policies about women's rights.

Protesters wearing red dresses and white caps carried signs reading "Free press, fake president" and "Freedom of religion is freedom from religion."

No, this was not a dystopian nightmare in which fertile women are enslaved by a military dictatorship. Rather, drawing on inspiration from the hit Hulu show, which is based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, protesters marched against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy and its perceived anti-choice U.S. Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh.

The protests mirrored recent demonstrations throughout the country that use themes from "The Handmaid's Tale" aimed at "[waking] people up to the real life dangers of the Trump/Pence regime," organizers said in a statement.

"Nothing short of removing this whole illegitimate regime from power will stop this nightmare," organizer Samantha Goldman of Refuse Fascism Philly said. "If we allow this regime to get away with caging and torturing children, they know there is nothing they can't get away with."



Pence is in Philadelphia to tout Trump tax cuts and campaign for Pennsylvania senate candidate U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a staunch conservative and supporter of Trump. Barletta is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in this year's Pennsylvania midterms.

The event, hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit started by a group of former Trump advisers, took place at the Sheraton Philadelphia in Center City. After the event, Pence attended a fundraiser hosted by Barletta at the Union League.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to accurately reflect that "The Handmaid's Tale" is on Hulu.