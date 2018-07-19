This Feb. 16, 2018, file photo shows Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein make an announcement at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a detailed Justice Department report Thursday describing efforts to combat foreign manipulation of American elections.

The document offered no major new policy initiatives, but described the nature of foreign influence operations and the efforts by the Justice Department and the FBI to monitor, expose and, in some cases, prosecute those involved.

The report, according to NBC News, focused exclusively on the activities of the Justice Department, even while acknowledging that 'the malign foreign influence threat" requires "a unified, strategic approach across all government agencies."