Coronavirus

Police: Worker at NJ Mall Spat at, Struck With Belt After Mask Request

Malls reopened at the end of June in New Jersey with the requirement for all customers and workers to wear masks.

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Authorities say a New Jersey shopping mall store employee was spat at and struck with a belt after asking two customers to pull up their masks earlier this month.
  • Toms River police say a man and woman entered Zumiez, a store in the Ocean County mall that sells skateboards, footwear and clothing, shortly after 3 p.m. July 9.
  • Police said the man became “irate” and screamed at the employee, picked up a belt for sale began “snapping it” toward her, striking her once. Police said his female companion then yelled at the employee and spit at her before both left.

Authorities say a New Jersey shopping mall store employee was spat at and struck with a belt after asking two customers to pull up their masks earlier this month.

Toms River police say a man and woman entered Zumiez, a store in the Ocean County mall that sells skateboards, footwear and clothing, shortly after 3 p.m. July 9.

Police said an employee noticed that both were wearing face coverings around their necks. Malls reopened at the end of June in New Jersey with the requirement for all customers and workers to wear masks.

News

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Dead Attorney in NY Eyed in Killing of NJ Federal Judge's Son, Shooting of Her Husband: Sources

phase IV 7 hours ago

‘It Has to Stop:' Cuomo Threatens to Reverse NYC Reopening, Now in Phase 4, Over Noncompliance

Police said the man became “irate” and screamed at the employee, picked up a belt for sale began “snapping it” toward her, striking her once. Police said his female companion then yelled at the employee and spit at her before both left.

Police searched the area but were unable to find her, and they said their investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronaviruspoliceOcean CountymasksStruck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us