Police Seeking Suspect in Violent Queens Sexual Assault

Police are investigating after they say a 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Ozone Park on June 18th.

Investigators say that around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday the woman was walking outside when she was grabbed from behind, choked, and thrown to the ground by an unknown individual.

The man then dragged the woman into a small park where he sexually abused her. He then stole a ring from her before fleeing on foot towards Lefferts Boulevard

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

