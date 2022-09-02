Police Searching for Two Suspects in Gunpoint Robberies



Police are looking for the individuals they say robbed people from within their cars in two different incidences in separate areas of the Bronx.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on August 17th around 12 p.m. in University Heights. Two Amazon delivery workers had just entered their car when a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey license plates pulled up alongside them, displayed a gun and demanded the victims’ jewelry. The two victims handed over their gold necklaces before the Ford Edge drove away.

The second incident, according to police, occurred a day later around 1 a.m. in Mt. Eden at a grocery store. The same Ford Edge pulled up to the curb and someone inside the vehicle called over two men who were standing outside. After they approached the window, the person inside the car pulled out a gun and forcibly removed the victims’ gold chains before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.