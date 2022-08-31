Bronx

Police Search for Five Suspects in Subway Robbery

nypd generic car
Julius Schorzman

Police are looking for a group of five men accused of assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old man in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

While aboard a southbound "6" train around 4 a.m. on August 6, police say the group approached the man with a knife and beat him up before taking his wallet. The suspects then took off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

