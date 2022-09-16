Midtown

Police Looking For Two Suspects in Subway Baseball Bat Beating

NYPD

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Monday, two men beat a subway rider in Midtown, causing severe injuries.

Investigators say the two men approached the victim inside of the 7th Avenue-57th Street station and hit him in the head with a baseball bat several times. The two men then took off.

The victim was taken by emergency responders to Cornell Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

