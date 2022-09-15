Police Looking For Three Armed Robbery Suspects Wearing Masks

Police say they are searching for three people who robbed a store in the South Richmond Hill section of Queens Wednesday evening, pointing what appears to be an assault rifle at several workers and customers. The suspects were all wearing masks.

Investigators say one man was holding the apparent rifle, while two others who had handguns entered the store near 35-20 109 Avenue around 6 p.m. They immediately demanded cell phones from those inside, grabbing phones from two patrons and two store employees, along with $3,000 cash from the register. They then fled in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.