Police Looking For Suspects in Citywide String of Burglaries

Police are looking for three suspects they say broke into and stole ATMs and other items from multiple establishments across Brooklyn and Queens in the first half of September.

In one incident at around 3 a.m. on September 13th, investigators say the suspects cut multiple locks on a metal security gate of a grocery and deli on Glenmore Avenue. Once inside, they removed an ATM containing approximately $7,340, a cash register with $2,800 inside, $13,000 in merchandise and a dog. They then fled in a white van. The dog has since been located unharmed and has been reunited with his owner.

In another incident at around 5:20 a.m. on September 3rd, the suspects shattered the glass front door of a store in order to get inside and take an ATM containing $15,000.

All of the burglaries took place during the early morning hours and were carried out by two or three of the suspects. In total, the thieves made off with over $40,000 contained in ATMs and $3200 in additional cash, as well as merchandise valued at approximately $13,500.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.